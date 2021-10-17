CryptoPunk #6046 Owner Refuses to Sell His NFT For $9.5M By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
CryptoPunk #6046 Owner Refuses to Sell His NFT For $9.5M
  • Co-founder Richerd Chan refuses to sell his CryptoPunk #6046 for $9.5 million.
  • If we convert, the $9.5 million is equal to 2,500 ETH.
  • Richerd emphasized that Punk #6046 is tied to his identity and online persona.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have had a mix of positive interactions these days. While the NFT sensation is still in progress than ever before, Co-founder Richerd Chan has come out to say that he just rejected an offer of $9.5 million to sell his CryptoPunk #6046 to @poapxyz.

When we convert the $9.5 million to cryptocurrency, more especially in , it amounts to over 2,500 ETH. In fact, this is quite a huge amount of money if Richerd had accepted the offer.

Emphatically, Richerd himself even stated that the offer represents the first-ever and the largest on-chain NFT sales in US dollars. But he chose to say no to the offer no matter how huge the amount is.

Reasonably, Richerd came again with a separate tweet where he explained that his CryptoPunk #6046 is not for sale in any way. Additionally, he mentioned that he doesn’t even care how much anyone will offer him. He further said that even when offered 1 billion or more he won’t sell his NFT.

Expanding further on why Richerd declined the offer, he noted that Punk #6046 is connected to his identity and online persona that encouraged him to reject the offer. On the other hand, NFT collector Gmoney also disclosed how he spent $170,000 on CryptoPunk NFT back in January.

