“Cryptocurrency Is 95% Fraud, Hype, Noise, and Confusion” By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Neel Kashkari: “Cryptocurrency Is 95% Fraud, Hype, Noise, and Confusion”
  • The Fed’s Neel Kashkari said some harsh words about cryptocurrency.
  • The Minneapolis Federal Reserve President even said that he doesn’t see any use cases for bitcoin.
  • Recently, the Senate rejected an amendment to a crypto tax provision they passed.

TUESDAY: Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari had some harsh allegations for the trillion-dollar crypto asset market.

The central banker even went so far as to accuse bitcoin of futility. He said that he doesn’t see any use cases for bitcoin, the world’s no.1 crypto in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, he mentioned that the broader digital-asset sector largely feeds into fraud.

Kashkari shared the opinion while speaking at the Pacific Northwest Economic Regional Annual Summit in Big Sky, Mont. To be exact, he said, “Cryptocurrency is 95% fra…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR