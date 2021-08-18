“Cryptocurrency Is 95% Fraud, Hype, Noise, and Confusion” By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Neel Kashkari: “Cryptocurrency Is 95% Fraud, Hype, Noise, and Confusion”

The Fed’s Neel Kashkari said some harsh words about cryptocurrency.

The Minneapolis Federal Reserve President even said that he doesn’t see any use cases for bitcoin.

Recently, the Senate rejected an amendment to a crypto tax provision they passed. TUESDAY: Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari had some harsh allegations for the trillion-dollar crypto asset market. The central banker even went so far as to accuse bitcoin of futility. He said that he doesn’t see any use cases for bitcoin, the world’s no.1 crypto in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, he mentioned that the broader digital-asset sector largely feeds into fraud. Kashkari shared the opinion while speaking at the Pacific Northwest Economic Regional Annual Summit in Big Sky, Mont. To be exact, he said, “Cryptocurrency is 95% fra… Continue reading on CoinQuora