Cryptocurrency ether hits all time high of $4,400

HONG KONG — Ether, the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, hit an all-time high on Friday, a little over a week after larger rival bitcoin set its own record.

As cryptocurrency markets have rallied sharply in recent weeks, ether is up more than 60% since its late September trough.

The token, which underpins the ethereum blockchain network, rose as much as 2.6% to $4,400 in Asian hours, breaching the previous top of $4,380 set on May 12.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we go blasting through in European and U.S. trade,” said Chris Weston, research head at Melbourne-based broker Pepperstone. “This is a momentum beast at the moment, and it looks bloody strong.”