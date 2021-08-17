Cryptocurrency derivatives market shows growth despite regulatory FUD By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Cryptocurrency derivatives market shows growth despite regulatory FUD

The cryptocurrency market has successfully rebounded from the two-month slump it had gone into from late May to the end of July. (BTC) and (ETH) have been leading the charge, posting impressive gains over the last two weeks. The market is seeing price levels that it had reached back in May of this year. Along with the price gains, the cryptocurrency derivatives market that includes financial instruments like futures, options and even micro futures are also seeing rejuvenated interest from investors. According to data from Bybt, The open interest (OI) in Bitcoin options across all the global exchanges offering the product has more than doubled from the yearly low of $3.63 billion on June 26, hitting a 90 day high of $7.86 billion on Aug. 14. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph