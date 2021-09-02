Cryptocurrencies now recognized under commercial law in Texas By Cointelegraph

Two bills aimed at furthering the adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain are now law in the state of Texas.
Texas House Bills 4474 and 1576, passed by both chambers in the state legislature in May and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in June, officially took effect on Sept. 1. H.B. 1576 establishes a blockchain working group in Texas, while H.B. 4474 amends the state’s Uniform Commercial Code to recognize cryptocurrencies under commercial law.
