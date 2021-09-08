Cryptocurrencies Could Cut Costs For Retailers, Afterpay Tells Senate By CoinQuora

Merchants stand to benefit considerably from the cryptocurrency model, as card network fees are entirely removed from the equation and the customer/payer bears the transaction costs.

The Australian firm, Afterpay, told the Senate in a submission that cryptos could cut costs for retailers and merchants. The firm said that using blockchain-based transactions would also cut other fees in the common payment methods. This includes card issuer, network operator, as well as banking fees.

