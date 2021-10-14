Crypto will generate more wealth than the internet, says Morgan Creek Capital CEO By Cointelegraph

By laying the foundations of the Internet of Value, cryptocurrency and blockchain will generate more wealth than Web 1.0 and Web 2.0, said Mark Yusko, CEO of Morgan Creek Capital, in an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph.
“We haven’t even gotten to the parabolic growth part of Web 3, which is going to create untold wealth,” stated Yusko.
