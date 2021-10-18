Crypto traders fight in WBS Dubai for Amir Khan’s charity boxing match By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The World Blockchain Summit in Dubai hosted an exhibition boxing match between top cryptocurrency traders and influencers for the WBC Crypto Belt. The fights were supported by a charity event, featuring an auction of memorabilia including digital currency assets and nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

What started off as a conversation for a friendly match with a small audience, saw the involvement of two-time World Boxing Champion Amir Khan and the Super Boxing League (SBL) as the organizer, in association with ByBit crypto exchange and World Boxing Council.