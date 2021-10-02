Crypto Token CYCE Tackles Global Climate Change Issues By CoinQuora

Crypto Token CYCE Tackles Global Climate Change Issues



CYCE coin is a new ERC-20 based token that runs on the blockchain.

CYCE aims to tackle global climate change which is the leading global issue.

The CYCE coin is a new ERC-20 based token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain infrastructure, with the goal of bringing a global impact to the crypto world.

CYCE is an emerging token with the potential to shift perceptions about the crypto industry due to its unique and impactful mission. CYCE aims to tackle global climate change which is the leading and the most pertinent global issue at present. For Crypto Carbon Energy, the Turkish company, CYCE is the first-ever crypto project but already has quite a strong beginning.

The ultimate impact that CYCE tries to achieve is healing the world of excessive fossil fuel dependency, and focusing on renewables so that future generations can reap the benefits of a healthy planet.

CYCE Addressing Global Climate Change

Because global climate change affects everyone, CYCE…

