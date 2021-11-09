Crypto sustainability and green solutions highlighted at COP26 By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph editor-in-chief Kristina Cornèr spoke at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday about the positive impact of the cryptocurrency ecosystem on environmental objectives.
Arriving in Scotland’s second-largest city following panel hosting duties at Lisbon’s Web Summit last week, Cornèr spoke on topics ranging from establishing interoperable relationships between people and technology to the mining impact of (BTC).
