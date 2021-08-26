Crypto soars to account for 73% of trading commissions on eToro in Q2 By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Crypto grew to represent 73% of trading commissions on popular retail trading app eToro in the second quarter.
eToro announced its Q2 results on Aug. 25, with the firm posting $362 million worth of total trading commissions and reporting its assets under administration had reached $9.4 billion.
