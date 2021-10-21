Crypto remittances see adoption, but volatility may be a deal breaker By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency adoption has been growing for a number of reasons. In emerging markets, research suggests crypto remittances are a factor, although some argue that the idea of using cryptocurrencies for these transactions is nothing more than a purist’s dream.
The CEO of cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform BitMEX, Alexander Höptner, predicted earlier this month that by the end of next year, at least five countries will have accepted (BTC) as a legal tender, as crypto assets can be faster and cheaper for remittances.
