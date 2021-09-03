Crypto Price Surge Alert, IOTA Is on the Rise By CoinQuora

Crypto Price Surge Alert, IOTA Is on the Rise



The price of IOTA (MIOTA) is up by a lot.

Over the past 24 hours, it is up by 32.22%.

Many altcoins are still showing bullish signs including IOTA.

Amid the ongoing price rises of many cryptos, thanks to Bitcoin’s rally, IOTA has also joined the charge. Over the past 24 hours, the price of IOTA (MIOTA) has increased by a significant amount.

Indeed, the past couple of weeks have been splendid for most cryptocurrencies. Starting with Bitcoin’s rally, the price of and many other altcoins have been surging more than ever. Especially when compared to the dip since Q2 of 2021.

What’s more exciting is the fact that not only have the price of many altcoins gone up, but that certain cryptos have even managed to set new all-time highs (ATHs). To name a few, Solana (SOL) and (ADA) have both set new ATHs over the last week.

Coming back to IOTA, the crypto has gone up by 32.22% over the past 24 hour…

Continue reading on CoinQuora