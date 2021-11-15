Crypto mining stocks dip as SEC issues subpoena for Marathon Digital mining facility By Cointelegraph

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ordered crypto mining firm Marathon Digital Holdings to produce documents and communications for one of its mining facilities in Montana.
According to a Monday filing with the SEC, Marathon Digital received a subpoena regarding an investigation into possible violations of the federal securities law related to its Hardin, Montana data center. In the third quarter of 2021, the SEC ordered the mining firm to produce documents and communications for the 100-megawatt facility, for which it had made arrangements to develop and stock with (BTC) miners in October 2020.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.