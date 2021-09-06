Crypto mining demand soars in Vietnam amid Bitcoin rally By Cointelegraph
The cryptocurrency mining market in Vietnam is reportedly reviving amid the renewed crypto rally, where (BTC) has surged above $51,000 for the first time since May.
Crypto-related entrepreneurs and enthusiasts in Vietnam have witnessed a significant uptick in demand for crypto mining rigs in the country, local news agency VnExpress reported on Monday.
