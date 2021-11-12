Crypto miner Hut 8 surpassed 5K Bitcoin held in reserves By Cointelegraph

In its third-quarter earnings release, Canadian cryptocurrency miner Hut8 announced that it surpassed the goal set earlier this year of holding 5,000 Bitcoins (BTC) in reserves through mining. Its balance now amounts to 5,053, for a total market value of $430 million.
During the quarter, Hut 8 generated 50.34 million (CA$) (worth around $40 million) in revenue and CA$23.37 million (about $18.57 million) in net income, up from CA$5.75 million in revenue (about $4.57 million) and a loss of CA$0.90 million (or $750,000) in the prior year’s quarter. The company hosts a sizable fleet of Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, or ASIC, machines used for Bitcoin mining. In addition, it deploys NVIDIA (NASDAQ:) GPUs to mine (ETH).
