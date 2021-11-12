Crypto miner Hut 8 surpassed 5K Bitcoin held in reserves By Cointelegraph

During the quarter, Hut 8 generated 50.34 million (CA$) (worth around $40 million) in revenue and CA$23.37 million (about $18.57 million) in net income, up from CA$5.75 million in revenue (about $4.57 million) and a loss of CA$0.90 million (or $750,000) in the prior year’s quarter. The company hosts a sizable fleet of Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, or ASIC, machines used for Bitcoin mining. In addition, it deploys NVIDIA (NASDAQ:) GPUs to mine (ETH).

In its third-quarter earnings release, Canadian cryptocurrency miner Hut8 announced that it surpassed the goal set earlier this year of holding 5,000 Bitcoins (BTC) in reserves through mining. Its balance now amounts to 5,053, for a total market value of $430 million.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.