Crypto Michael Publishes Peak High Bull Cycle Predictions — BTC to $300k By CoinQuora

Crypto Michael, the CEO and Founder of Eight Global, recently published his peak high bull cycle predictions. This includes predictions for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Chainlink, , Zilliqa, Elrond, and DIA.
According to Crypto Michael, the peak for BTC may just be around $250k to $300k. For ETH, he thinks it will be $15,000 to $20,000. DOT and Chainlink prediction is both at $250 to $350.
Meanwhile, ADA prediction is $10 to $20. Last but not the least, predictions for ZIL, EGLD, and DIA are $5 to $7, $750 to $1000, and $50 to $75 respectively
