Crypto Michael Publishes Peak High Bull Cycle Predictions — BTC to $300k By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. Crypto Michael Publishes Peak High Bull Cycle Predictions — BTC to $300k
  • Analyst Michael van de Poppe published his prediction on various cryptos
  • Peak high bull cycle prediction for is $250,000 to $300,000
  • Another prediction is for — $15,000 to $20,000

Crypto Michael, the CEO and Founder of Eight Global, recently published his peak high bull cycle predictions. This includes predictions for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Chainlink, , Zilliqa, Elrond, and DIA.

According to Crypto Michael, the peak for BTC may just be around $250k to $300k. For ETH, he thinks it will be $15,000 to $20,000. DOT and Chainlink prediction is both at $250 to $350.

Meanwhile, ADA prediction is $10 to $20. Last but not the least, predictions for ZIL, EGLD, and DIA are $5 to $7, $750 to $1000, and $50 to $75 respectively

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR