Crypto markets tag $3T combined market cap for first time By Cointelegraph

With trading within 2% of its all-time high while , , and push into previously uncharted price ranges, CoinGecko estimates that the combined cryptocurrency market cap has broken above $3 trillion for the first time.
According to CoinGecko, the total crypto capitalization broke into new highs above its previous record of $2.62 trillion on Oct. 20 and has increased by a further 14.5% in less than three weeks.
