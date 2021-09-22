Crypto markets soar after Fed commits to printing and Evergrande plans to pay its debt By Cointelegraph

Crypto markets soar after Fed commits to printing and Evergrande plans to pay its debt



The cryptocurrency ecosystem is showing signs of a recovery on Sept. 22 following a 48-hour corrective stint which saw and altcoins sell-off to their swing lows. Equities and crypto investors were clearly worried about the possible bankruptcy of China’s Evergrande real estate firm and many feared that the possible default could spark a global decline in financial markets.

These concerns were temporarily put to rest after the real estate firm was able to come to an agreement with bondholders and avoid defaulting on its obligations technically, and this helped to spark a recovery across the cryptocurrency market that lifted Bitcoin (BTC) to a daily high at $44,000.

BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Fear & Greed Index. Source: Alternative

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

