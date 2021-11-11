Crypto markets rally as inflation rages at 30-year high By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency markets rose to record highs on Wednesday, as investors continued to pile into (BTC) and alternative coins against a backdrop of surging inflation in the United States.
The cryptocurrency market capitalization — an important barometer for the health of the digital asset class — reached a high of $3.11 trillion, according to Coingecko. The asset class has grown by a cumulative 20% over the past two weeks.
