Crypto markets rally as inflation rages at 30-year high By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-


Cryptocurrency markets rose to record highs on Wednesday, as investors continued to pile into (BTC) and alternative coins against a backdrop of surging inflation in the United States.

The cryptocurrency market capitalization — an important barometer for the health of the digital asset class — reached a high of $3.11 trillion, according to Coingecko. The asset class has grown by a cumulative 20% over the past two weeks.

Even by the Fed’s preferred measures, consumer prices are rising rapidly. | Source: FRED