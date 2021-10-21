Crypto market cap hits new all-time high as BTC, ETH soar By Cointelegraph

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies rose to new all-time highs on Wednesday, capping off a dramatic months-long recovery that reaffirmed the bullish narrative for (BTC) and Ether (ETH).
The crypto market cap — an important barometer for the overall health of the digital asset economy — reached a high above $2.63 trillion on Wednesday, according to Cointelegraph Markets Pro. That represents a gain of 5.9% over the previous 24 hours.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.