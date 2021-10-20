Crypto market cap breaks $2.5T — Is this the season for ETFs? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization broke $2.5 trillion as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission seems to be open to approving additional crypto futures-linked exchange-traded funds.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, the value of all cryptocurrencies has more than doubled since hitting a $1 trillion market capitalization in January. The prices of (BTC) and Ether (ETH) rose to more than $63,000 and $3,800, respectively, as the total crypto market capitalization dipped its toes above $2.5 trillion.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization. Source: TradingView