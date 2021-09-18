Crypto Lender Celsius Hit With 2 Securities Actions in 1 Day By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9
Crypto Lender Celsius Hit With 2 Securities Actions in 1 Day
  • Crypto lender Celsius received an order to stop offering interest accounts.
  • The Texas State Security Board filed a case to halt Celsius’s offering in Feb.
  • Five State Regulators have issued the same order to Celsius opponents.

On September 17, New Jersey Security Regulators ordered crypto lender Celsius to stop offering its interest accounts in the country. The same day, Texas State Security Board filed a case showing the same move in February to halt Celsius offerings.

Moreover, Friday moves serve full regulatory action to clamp down on crypto lenders throughout the U.S. As a result, five state regulators have issued the same order to Celsius’s opponent, BlockFi. Indeed, the first state to work in both cases has been where BlockFi is based, New Jersey.

Furthermore, the main principle is that cry…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR