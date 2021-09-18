Crypto Lender Celsius Hit With 2 Securities Actions in 1 Day By CoinQuora

Crypto Lender Celsius Hit With 2 Securities Actions in 1 Day



Crypto lender Celsius received an order to stop offering interest accounts.

The Texas State Security Board filed a case to halt Celsius’s offering in Feb.

Five State Regulators have issued the same order to Celsius opponents.

On September 17, New Jersey Security Regulators ordered crypto lender Celsius to stop offering its interest accounts in the country. The same day, Texas State Security Board filed a case showing the same move in February to halt Celsius offerings.

Moreover, Friday moves serve full regulatory action to clamp down on crypto lenders throughout the U.S. As a result, five state regulators have issued the same order to Celsius’s opponent, BlockFi. Indeed, the first state to work in both cases has been where BlockFi is based, New Jersey.

Furthermore, the main principle is that cry…

Continue reading on CoinQuora