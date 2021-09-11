Crypto is Volatile but Innovative says European Finance Authorities By CoinQuora

Crypto is Volatile but Innovative says European Finance Authorities



ESMA says crypto is volatile but innovative.

The framework calls for more transparency and legal certainty.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) notes in its report that crypto is volatile yet innovative. Meanwhile, Crypto assets and distributed ledger technology (DLT) topped the ESMA 2021 financial innovation scoreboard. In detail, ESMA is an independent European Union (EU).

Specifically, it aims to improve investor protection and promoting stable and orderly financial markets. Thus ESMA says crypto asset volatility, along with the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi), central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and stablecoins, are contributing to increased risks across all asset classes.

Also, a rise in risk-taking behavior and market exuberance is to blame for increased volatility in equity markets. Additionally, increased [risk-taking] behavior …

Continue reading on CoinQuora