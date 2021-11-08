‘Crypto Is the Future of Money’ By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Binance CZ to Bloomberg: ‘Crypto Is the Future of Money’



Crypto is the future of money, according to Binance CEO CZ.

He made this statement in an online interview with Bloomberg.

Binance crypto exchange CEO Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as “CZ” appeared on-air in a live interview with Bloomberg just recently. In the podcast, CZ confidently mentioned that “crypto is the future of money” in this modern age.

As the interview ensued, the podcast mainly came with a sizeable caption of some of the heavyweight cryptocurrencies and their prices. To be precise and more accurate on the matter, the interview captioned the leading crypto (BTC) at the $66,061.23 price mark at the time it was up by 5.05%.

Next, BTC is (ETH) with a price caption of $4,719,318 when it was also up by 1.95%. Not only did Bitcoin and Ethereum get involved but the BBG Galaxy Crypto Index also follows with a caption at the time it was trading at 3,670.38.

In many ways, CZ’s statement on crypto eventually tells how far he has developed his trust and life for digital assets. To say, CZ has remained extremely bullish on crypto-related activities more and more since this year. His contribution to crypto has been well felt by many.

This shows that CZ is crypto-spirited. Continuously, CZ has been leveraging lots of crypto tweets in the digital finance space indicating that his love for virtual assets keeps growing every day.

