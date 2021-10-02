‘Crypto is here to stay’ By Cointelegraph

Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, expressed his unwavering endorsement of the cryptocurrency market in an interview at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha 2021 conference on Wednesday, revealing that he is “very bullish” on his personal investment in (BTC).

The billionaire businessman owns one of the world’s largest private equity firms, which boasts assets under management (AUM) of $83 billion as of June 30, 2021. Questioned on the potential of digital assets, Bravo spoke with delight on the emergence of the space: