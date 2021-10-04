Crypto Investors Say Bitcoin Is Not the Means in the Offshore Dealings By CoinQuora

- Pandora (OTC:) Papers exposed the inner workings of a shadow economy.
- wasn’t used even once as most of the transactions were in fiat currencies.
On October 3, Bitcoin Archive, the famous Bitcoin Twitter (NYSE:) account for insight and commentary, said Bitcoin is not included in the offshore dealings as all used fiat currencies.
The #PandoraPapers reveal a worldwide network of off-shore tax havens used by corrupt politicians, criminals, businesses, and the wealthy — to avoid taxes by hiding wealth.
ALL USING THE FIAT SYSTEM#Bitcoin is not the problem!
— Bitcoin Archive
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.