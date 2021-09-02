Crypto Institution Cabital Secures $4 Million In Seed Round By CoinQuora

Crypto Institution Cabital Secures $4 Million In Seed Round



Today, Cabital announced that the platform has raised $4 million in its seed funding round. Prior to this, in an angel round of funding the Cabital has raised $3 million. Notably, the Cabital’s successful seed round was headed by SIG, Dragonfly, and GSR, raising the firm’s valuation to $40 million.

Moreover, Cabital is the most prominent and world’s most trusted crypto asset institution. The company’s aim is to enable people to earn passive income securely and safely with their digital assets. More so, the company’s main product is Cabital Earn, a digital asset wealth management platform which enables users to acquire more returns on their investments with a max of 12% APY.

In fact, the fund will enable Cabital’s growth ambitions in Europe, helping onboard senior talent and developing its proprietary digital wealth management platform. In order to capture hu…

