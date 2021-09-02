Crypto Institution Cabital Secures $4 Million In Seed Round By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Crypto Institution Cabital Secures $4 Million In Seed Round
  • Cabital has raised $4 million in its seed funding round.
  • In an angel round of funding the Cabital has raised $3 million.
  • Seed round heads by SIG, Dragonfly, and GSR, raising the firm’s valuation to $40M.

Today, Cabital announced that the platform has raised $4 million in its seed funding round. Prior to this, in an angel round of funding the Cabital has raised $3 million. Notably, the Cabital’s successful seed round was headed by SIG, Dragonfly, and GSR, raising the firm’s valuation to $40 million.

Moreover, Cabital is the most prominent and world’s most trusted crypto asset institution. The company’s aim is to enable people to earn passive income securely and safely with their digital assets. More so, the company’s main product is Cabital Earn, a digital asset wealth management platform which enables users to acquire more returns on their investments with a max of 12% APY.

In fact, the fund will enable Cabital’s growth ambitions in Europe, helping onboard senior talent and developing its proprietary digital wealth management platform. In order to capture hu…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR