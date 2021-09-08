Crypto house of cards? By Cointelegraph

In Cointelegraph’s latest video report, we discussed the systemic risks posed by stablecoins to the stability of both crypto and traditional markets.
Stablecoins have become the backbone of the crypto ecosystem, as they play a crucial role in the functioning of crypto trading and decentralized finance. Their market capitalization has grown fourfold since the start of 2021.
