Crypto-friendly CFTC commissioner Brian Quintenz reportedly plans to step down By Cointelegraph

Crypto-friendly CFTC commissioner Brian Quintenz reportedly plans to step down

Brian Quintenz, who has served as one of the commissioners with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, reportedly plans to leave the agency on Aug. 31. According to a Thursday report from the Wall Street Journal, Quintenz is expected to announce his move into the private sector after leaving the CFTC later this month. He hinted that his future career could include a focus on “innovation, particularly related to cryptocurrency and DeFi” and planned to continue advocating for the crypto space. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph