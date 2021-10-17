Crypto finserv firm Bakkt to soon trade publicly on New York Stock Exchange By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
Bakkt Holdings, the digital assets management arm of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:), has announced it will soon become a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange, starting Oct. 18.

The public listing for Bakkt comes as a result of a merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, a Chicago-based special purpose acquisition company. According to an official statement, a shareholders meeting regarding the merger saw approximately 85.1% approval for the business combination: