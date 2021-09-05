Crypto Expert Says He Will Buy More FTM When It Hits $3 By CoinQuora

- Andre Cronje said he is waiting for Fantom (FTM) to go for $3 and then he will buy it.
- Will FTM hit $3?
Andre Cronje, a prolific coder, tweeted that he is waiting for Fantom (FTM) to go for $3 and then he will buy it.
Cronje’s tweet comes after the CEO of FTX, a crypto derivatives exchange for traders, tweeted about Solana. He said, “I’ll buy as much SOL as you have, right now, at $3. Sell me all you want. Then go fuck off.”
Waiting for $FTM at $3 so I can do the Sam meme;https://t.co/EdF7nVhVMd
— Andre Cronje (@AndreCronjeTech) …
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.