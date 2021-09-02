Crypto exchange OKEx launches DeFi hub and NFT marketplace By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Global crypto exchange OKEx is ramping up its decentralized finance (DeFi) efforts with the introduction of the DeFi Hub, a decentralized digital asset ecosystem that includes a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

According to a Sep. 2 announcement, the crypto spot and derivatives exchange launched its DeFi Hub with two initial tools, NFT Marketplace and DeFi Dashboard. The NFT Marketplace enables users to mint their own NFTs to sell with a royalty fee that is set by the creator.