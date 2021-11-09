Crypto exchange Coinbase trading volumes slump 30% By Reuters

(Reuters) – U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:) Global Inc on Tuesday reported a nearly 30% fall in third-quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by an easing in trading in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Trading volumes was $327 billion for the quarter, down from $462 billion in the prior quarter.
The company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $405.34 million, or $1.62 per share.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.