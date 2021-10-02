Crypto Exchange Coinbase Suffers Security Breach Again By CoinQuora

- Coinbase (NASDAQ:) exchange experiences yet another security breach.
- Hackers stole from 6,000 counters.
- A vulnerability in the company’s MFA lead to the security breach.
Coinbase, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has reportedly suffered another security breach. Specifically, hackers came across a vulnerability they used to bypass the company’s SMS multi-factor authentication (MFA) security feature. Therefore, Coinbase disclosed that the hackers stole from 6,000 customers.
In detail, Coinbase states that a vulnerability existed in their SMS account recovery process. Thus, allowing the hackers to gain the SMS two-factor authentication token needed to access a secured account. To conduct the attack, Coinbase says the attackers needed to know the customer’s email address and password. Also, the phone number is associated with their Coinba…
