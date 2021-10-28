Crypto exchange Bitfinex testing new AML compliance tool By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters.

Cryptocurrency exchanges Bitfinex is preparing to test out a new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) tool on its platform.

The firm announced Wednesday that it will be testing a new solution designed for complying with the “Travel Rule,” an AML and Counter Financing of Terrorism regulation for financial institutions introduced by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in 2019.