Crypto exchange Bitfinex testing new AML compliance tool By Cointelegraph

Cryptocurrency exchanges Bitfinex is preparing to test out a new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) tool on its platform.
The firm announced Wednesday that it will be testing a new solution designed for complying with the “Travel Rule,” an AML and Counter Financing of Terrorism regulation for financial institutions introduced by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in 2019.
