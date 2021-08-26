Crypto enthusiasts purchase billboard to lampoon Alabama Senator Richard Shelby By BTC Peers

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Crypto enthusiasts purchase billboard to lampoon Alabama Senator Richard Shelby



Two weeks after Richard Shelby opposed a crypto-friendly amendment to the infrastructure bill, crypto enthusiasts are yet to forgive the Alabama senator. In a rather interesting turn of events, the Fight for the Future group has put up a billboard targeting the Shelby.

The billboard bold accesses Shelby of failing to protect the “basic freedoms” of cryptocurrency users in the United States.

Recall that in early August, the non-profit advocacy group developed a dashboard that allowed crypto users to call their Senators. The digital rights group also trended the “#DontKillCrypto” campaign.

Accountability is sweet. #DontKillCrypto would have won essential protections for small developers if @SenShelby hadn’t betrayed us on the Senate floor. This billboard went up in Birmingham thanks to small #crypto donations at https://t.co/7pOsqkYtgy pic.twitter.com/lUjcjz32Vz — Fight for the Future (@fightfortheftr) August 25, 2021

As reported by BTC PEERS, the 87-year-old lawmaker drew the wrath of the crypto community after his sole objection killed the possibility of a crypto-friendly amendment to the harmful cryptocurrency tax provision of the infrastructure bill.

During a voting session, Shelby opposed two amendments to the bill, requesting an additional $50 billion in defense spending before endorsing the bill. Due to his actions, the original infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate, ensnaring the industry with a vague definition of the term “broker.”

In a bid to save face, Shelby later tweeted that he was in support of the amendment but chose the country’s security over innovation. Needless to say that his $50 billion defense spending request was also shot down.

I supported @SenToomey cryptocurrency amdt. I know of its importance to innovation & job creation, but I believe it pales in comparison to the security of our nation–which is why I called for a vote on my defense infrastructure amdt. It’s unfortunate that Dems blocked both amdts. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) August 10, 2021

