Crypto does not qualify as currency, says South Africa’s central bank governor By Cointelegraph

Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), has argued against classifying crypto as currencies.

According to a report by MoneyWeb, the central bank chief likened crypto to assets rather than currency during an interactive session at the Wits Business School Leadership Dialogues.