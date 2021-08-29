Crypto.com’s Cronos Introduces New Testnet Upgrade By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Crypto.com’s Cronos announced its new testnet upgrade.
- The upgrade introduces consistent EVM behaviour and bug fixes.
Crypto.org’s Cronos, announced in a tweet that it had a testnet upgrade. This upgrade aims to fix bugs and establish consistent EVM behaviour.
Introducing a new testnet for Cronos:
Latest Cosmos SDK and IBC support Consistent EVM behaviour and bug fixes pic.twitter.com/kB9XxzvIhx
— Cronos (@cronos_chain) August 27, 2021
