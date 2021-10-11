Crypto Community Says EverGrow Coin is the Next Shiba Inu By CoinQuora

Crypto Community Says EverGrow Coin is the Next Shiba Inu



The crypto community said the EverGrow coin is the next big thing in the crypto space.

Some crypto analysts and experts compared the coin to , Safemoon and more.

Shiba Inu, Safemoon, and Baby seem to have a new rival in town. EverGrow Coin reportedly has broken many crypto records in the first 2 weeks since launch.

Recently, the crypto reached 12,000 active users and it has a $98,965,906 market cap, at press time, according to CoinMarketCap. This drew much attention from the crypto community that compared EverGrow Coin to the popular meme coins — notably Shiba Inu, Safemoon, and Baby Dogecoin. What’s more, the crypto analysts and experts called EverGrow the next big thing in the crypto industry.

All these talks come in because of the crypto rewards system. The firm claims that all holders of EGC — its token will earn an 8% reward from every Buy/Sell transaction in BUSD, Binance pegged US Dollars.

According to the team, the coin is twice as rewarding as its nearest competition, because, on launch, half of the tokens were burned, and later, 1% had also been taken out of circulation.

Following this, some EverGrow Coin holders globally shared screenshots of their USD rewards across Twitter (NYSE:). Here are a few screenshots from some users on Twitter.

Rewards in the last 14 HRS of #HODL. You do the Math #evergrowcoin #evergrow https://t.co/ek23K8Effo pic.twitter.com/rpEdy8eR6u — Sergiu Meze (@sergiu_ssm) September 26, 2021

These are my #Evergrow reflections after 3 days, & that’s after I reinvested $1200. This project represents the best passive income in the crypto world. #EverGrowArmy @evergrowcoinEGC pic.twitter.com/QbO8qhTqzy — EverGrowSam (@EverGrowSam) September 29, 2021

Additionally, this caught the attention of the crypto Twitter community that is wondering what is the future of this explosive new coin holds? However, the team behind the coin named themselves on the Whitepaper as a group of incredibly qualified developers, software and finance industry experts.

What’s more, based on some online meetings, the team seems to understand the importance of utility for this coin to ensure the trading volume continues to provide a tangible passive income for all its holders.

In addition, EverGrow Coin also announced the upcoming launch of its content subscription, staking pools, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, and play-to-earn game. As per the team, this is a relaxing thing to see, as many coins are all about growth and hype, whilst ignoring true utility to add long-term value for investors.

