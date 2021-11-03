Crypto.com® partners with Twitch Rivals to become first Official Global Marketing Partner of Twitch Rivals By DailyCoin

Crypto.com® partners with Twitch Rivals to become first Official Global Marketing Partner of Twitch Rivals



Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing crypto platform, is partnering with Twitch Rivals, the #1 destination for live competitive entertainment on interactive livestreaming service Twitch, to become the first Official Global Marketing Partner of Twitch Rivals, and the first-ever Official Marketing Partner for Twitch Rivals in Asia Pacific. Through this multi-year partnership, Crypto.com also becomes the first Official Cryptocurrency Platform Partner of Twitch Rivals, bringing the expanding cryptocurrency market to the forefront of esports.

“We’re extremely excited to add Twitch Rivals, the home of esports, to our growing portfolio of the world’s best brands in sports,”

said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com.

“With well-over 1 billion gamers world-wide, fans of gaming and esports are digital natives, for whom cryptocurrency is inevitable.”

As a Twitch Rivals Official Marketing Partner, Crypto.com will have category exclusivity, in-stream branded segments, media placement, activations at Twitch events, and more.

The first-of-its kind partnership will launch during Twitch Rivals: Ultimate Challenge, Live from Las Vegas on November 4th. This two-day event will feature IRL challenges and LAN competition. Crypto.com’s brand will be featured in more than 250 Twitch Rivals broadcasts per year across North America and Latin America, to Europe, Middle East and Africa as well as Asia-Pacific regions.

Lou Garate, Head of Global Sponsorship Sales at Twitch said

“Twitch Rivals has built a loyal and global community of next gen fans. Through our partnership with Crypto.com, we are looking forward to continuing to create new and exciting moments to drive engagement for our passionate and tech-savvy viewers.”

