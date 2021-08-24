Crypto.com NFT and DRESSX Offers NFTs For Digital Fashion By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Crypto.com NFT and DRESSX Offers NFTs For Digital Fashion



Crypto.com NFT and DRESSX will offer the fashion industry’s first-ever NFTs.

The partnership will include an NFT store for DRESSX on Crypto.com/NFT and multiple NFT releases.

The collaboration will help both firms work with sustainability at its core.

Crypto.com NFT is coming together with digital fashion company DRESSX to offer the fashion industry’s first-ever NFTs. The partnership will see the establishment of a DRESSX NFT store on Crypto.com/NFT along with multiple NFT collections and one-piece releases.

DRESSX was founded by Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova in July 2020. It offers a potential solution to the fashion industry’s negative carbon footprint. The platform’s unique products are in the form of virtual clothing that can be worn by users in their photos and videos. These can be shared virtually.

Shapovalova shared her excitement about the partnership and said:

