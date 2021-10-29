Crypto.com Launches a Campaign To Introduce Its Platform to the World By CoinQuora

Crypto.com Launches a Campaign To Introduce Its Platform to the World



Crypto.com, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, rolled out a global ad campaign today. This campaign was supported by recent sponsorship announcements, to formally introduce the platform to a wider audience around the world.

To note, Crypto.com was founded in 2016. It serves over 10 million customers with its innovative crypto application, along with the Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:) Card — the world’s most popular crypto card program today. As the team mentioned, Crypto.com is committed to building the future of the internet — Web3. For Crypto.com, this Web3 which is powered by cryptocurrency will be more fair and equitable and at the same time, owned by the builders, creators, and users.

This campaign ad, “Fortune Favors the Brave”, is directed by Oscar’s winner, Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher. It features Matt Damon, who highlights the company’s own ethos while inspiring those who want to change the course of history with the timeless phrase first uttered thousands of years ago.

Crypto.com Co-Founder and CEO, Kris Marszalek commented,

The timing of this campaign coincides with the early stages of mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, something we’ve been hard at work to advance since our founding five years ago. We’re very excited to introduce our company to a global audience inviting them to our secure platform with a message focused on financial independence and self-determination.

It is also important to note that Crypto.com recently partnered with Water.org — a global non-profit organization co-founded by Mr. Damon. Crypto.com donated $1M to Water.org to support its mission and is also launching initiatives to encourage its 10M users around the world to support it as well.

Expressing his thoughts on this matter, Matt Damon said,

Much like what we’re doing with Water.org, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform that shares my commitment to empowering people around the globe with the tools needed to take control of their futures. They have built a crypto platform that is accessible and puts people first.

Together, both Crypto.com and Water.org believe in equal access to the platforms, as well as the life-changing resources that support self-determination. Moreover, through this partnership, crypto users will have the opportunity to join and support this initiative.

Furthermore, Crypto.com takes pride in focusing on building a regulated business in every market where the company operates — upholding the highest security and compliance standards. This includes the industry’s largest insurance policy of $750M. In fact, earlier this year, Crypto.com became the first global crypto platform to receive a Virtual Financial Asset (VFA) license and an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in Europe. Here, Crypto.com supports a wide range of customers — the Crypto.com App, for those who are new to the crypto industry, the Crypto.com Exchange for experienced traders, DeFi Wallet for experienced crypto enthusiasts who want self-custody of their crypto, and Crypto.com NFT wherein some of the world’s most popular artists, entertainers and athletes connect with their fans.

Another notable milestone of Crypto.com is its popular crypto-card, powered by its long-time partner, Visa. The crypto card was made available to more than 30 countries throughout Europe, North America, Singapore and Australia. Specifically, the Crypto.com Visa Card seamlessly bridges the traditional financial world with crypto, through a safe and easy way for users to access and tap into the future of finance.

Suffice to say, Crypto.com has always been committed to developing the infrastructure of Web3. Crypto.com achieves this by accelerating the growth of early-stage crypto start-ups. Additionally, Crypto.com’s venture arm, Crypto.com Capital made a $200M fund that leads Seed and Series-A rounds, investing into more than 20 companies in the first 6 months since its inception.

With that said, expect to see Crypto.com’s global ad campaign on different channels like television and billboards around the world. Starting tonight on the Fox Sports Broadcast of Thursday Night Football where the Packers take on the undefeated Cardinals. The campaign will also be seen across Crypto.com’s portfolio of global brand partnerships.

Indeed, Crypto.com never fails to do its best in serving its users with the best solutions they can muster. Again, you can watch the campaign here.

