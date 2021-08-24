Crypto.com Expands Its Global USD Bank Transfers to 60+ Countries By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Crypto.com expanded its global USD Bank Transfers to over 60 countries
- Users in the 60+ countries can transfer USD from their bank accounts and receive USDC
The crypto exchange Crypto.com expanded its global USD Bank Transfers to over 60 countries.
The firm published the news today on Twitter (NYSE:) and also on its blog. According to Crypto.com, they are excited to announce the extension of global USD Bank Transfers to 37 new jurisdictions in the Crypto.com App. This includes Argentina, Mexico, U.A.E, Thailand, the Philippines, and India.
Global USD Bank Transfers expand to new 37 countries including Argentina, Mexico, U.A.E, Thailand, Philippines and India
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.