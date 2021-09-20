Crypto.com expands insurance program to cover $750M By Cointelegraph

Digital currency exchange Crypto.com has expanded its insurance policy to cover up to $750 million worth of digital assets, offering an additional layer of protection for the platform’s 10 million users.

The new policy, effective since Sept. 6, is backed by Arch Underwriting, a division with Lloyd’s Syndicate 12, the company announced Monday. The policy, which includes both direct and indirect custodian coverage, applies to Crypto.com’s cold storage assets held on Ledger Vault.