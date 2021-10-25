Crypto.com Donates $1M To Matt Damon’s Water.org By CoinQuora

Crypto.com Donates $1M To Matt Damon’s Water.org



Crypto.com joins hands with Matt Damon’s Water.org.

The brand is donating $1 million in support.

Both parties are humbled by this partnership and hope to do more good in the world.

The world’s fastest-growing crypto platform — Crypto.com is partnering with Matt Damon and Water.org. The latter is a renowned global nonprofit organization that works towards bringing safe water and sanitation to those in need.

To help the cause, Crypto.com is making a direct $1 million donation. Together, the entities aim to provide equal access to essential resources that support growth and independence. Now, with the forging of this partnership, crypto users across the world can lend a hand in supporting the mission.

Co-Founder of Water.org — Matt Damon says,

It takes innovative companies and smart solutions to solve some of the world’s greatest social challenges, like universal access to safe water. As our financial solutions and platforms evolve, we can use them for good.

In addition, he says that financial solutions are evolving and it is important to use them for good. Thus, both Crypto.com and Water.org are working toward making a positive transformation with innovation. Hence, financial solutions are helping to change lives, and overall, the world in a positive manner.

Likewise, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com — Kris Marszalek, also shares a few words. Specifically, Marszalek is very proud to be working alongside Matt Damon and Water.org. Crypto.com will directly support the mission whilst encouraging crypto users worldwide to join in on the effort.

In conclusion, Marszalek says that the true potential and success of cryptocurrencies will only be evident when the majority of people gain access to the tools needed for complete control of their own lives, finances, and future.

This is one of many initiatives that Crypto.com has taken to elevate the use of cryptos. The brand hopes to provide financial freedom. Besides this, it is also working towards sustainability. In fact, Crypto.com has pledged to become a carbon-negative brand by the end of 2022.

