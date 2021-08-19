Crypto.com Becomes The First Innovation & Technology Partner of Lega Serie A By DailyCoin

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Crypto.com Becomes The First Innovation & Technology Partner of Lega Serie A



Lega Serie A and Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing crypto platform, today announced that Crypto.com will become the first Innovation & Technology Partner of Italian Football. Building upon Crypto.com’s values of transparency and reliability, the multi-year partnership integrates Crypto.com in each broadcast moment where technology enhances the match, as the presenting partner of Virtual Assistant Referee (VAR) and Goal Line Technology. Lega Serie A’s VAR Center in Lissone will also be co-branded as the Crypto.com VAR Center. In addition, Crypto.com will present the Lega Serie A Goal of the Month.

This partnership builds on Crypto.com’s sponsorship of Lega Serie A’s Coppa Italia in May of this year, where Lega Serie A became the first sports league in the world to sign a partnership with a crypto platform. Building on the success of the NFT collection Lega Serie A and Crypto.com created for this year’s Coppa Italia, new NFT collections related to Serie A, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana will be developed as a result of the new partnership.

Lega Serie A is no stranger to innovation, having been the first sports league in the world to introduce VAR technology in 2017. The 2020/2021 season saw a total of 2,372 incidents where VAR technology was required. VAR interventions are included in Lega Serie A’s global broadcast reaching more than 775M million TV households in more than 150 countries.

Crypto.com has built a leading reputation within the cryptocurrency industry with over 10 million users worldwide and is a top-ten finance app in both the App Store and Google (NASDAQ:) Play. In addition to building the world’s fastest growing crypto platform, the Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:) Card is the world’s most popular crypto card available in 30+ countries.

Crypto.com has led the industry in sports partnerships, recently announcing Global partnerships with UFC and F1®. Earlier this year, Crypto.com became the first crypto platform to partner with an F1 team (Aston Martin Cognizant (NASDAQ:) Formula One), and the first to partner with an NHL team — this year’s Stanley Cup finalists, the Montreal Canadiens.

“We are very happy and honoured by this important partnership with Crypto.com, a leading cryptocurrency company that has chosen Lega Serie A to develop increasingly engaging products for all the fans of Italian football,”

said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A.

“This multi-year agreement confirms the strength of our brand worldwide and the common values with Crypto.com, especially the desire to bring fans closer through technology and innovation. Over the next few months we will be developing a number of commercial and marketing initiatives to expand our fan base and engage more and more fans.”

“We are extremely proud to deepen our partnership with Lega Serie A to enhance the fan experience with technology and innovation at the core,”

said Kris Marszalek, co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com.

“Since its introduction, VAR has brought greater transparency and reliability to football, features which we value deeply at Crypto.com.”

