Crypto.com Appoints Patrick Yoon as General Manager, South Korea By DailyCoin

Crypto.com Appoints Patrick Yoon as General Manager, South Korea



Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing crypto platform, has today appointed Patrick Yoon as General Manager of South Korea. Founded in 2016, Crypto.com now boasts a user base of 10 million and has 2,600 employees across the world.

Patrick is joining Crypto.com from Visa (NYSE:), where he served as Country Manager of Visa Korea and Mongolia for the last 3 years, building sustainable business growth through collaboration with key stakeholders in the Korean financial industry including regulatory bodies and financial institutions. He has played an instrumental role in expanding the global influence of Visa’s partners ranging from traditional finance companies to big tech and fintech players. His ‘Go Global’ campaign to promote SMB’s overseas market penetration amid the COVID-19 pandemic was recognized by the Korean Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups’ ‘Inclusive Company’ project. Earlier in his career, Patrick served in senior local and global roles with Standard Chartered (OTC:) Bank in Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Patrick’s appointment comes as Crypto.com has experienced strong growth in the last 12 months, adding over 1,500 employees and growing the user base by fivefold to over 10 million. In Q2 2021 the Crypto.com app was ranked in the top-10 finance apps in both the App Store and Google (NASDAQ:) Play.

Patrick Yoon, General Manager, South Korea said:

”South Korean investors have been eager to invest in digital assets and cryptocurrency markets. I look forward to working with the talented team at Crypto.com to drive our business growth in Korea by meeting the needs of our customers and adhering with regulatory standards and practices. We will work closely with industry leaders and policymakers to enhance understanding of this fast growing industry and support its growth in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO said:

“Throughout his career, Patrick’s has demonstrated deep and extensive experience in driving sustainable business growth within regulatory frameworks with established financial brands. His strong corporate background is a perfect fit for Crypto.com. We look forward to reaching new heights in Korea with Patrick on board.”

