Crypto.com Appoints Former Country Manager of Visa Korea as New General Manager By CoinQuora

Crypto.com Appoints Former Country Manager of Visa Korea as New General Manager



Crypto.com appointed Patrick Yoon as the new General Manager of South Korea.

Patrick will enrich the Korean crypto scene with a verified track record in the Korean financial industry.

The world’s fastest-growing crypto platform, Crypto.com is strengthening its team by appointing Patrick Yoon, the former Country Manager of Visa (NYSE:) Korea and Mongolia as the new General Manager of South Korea.

Founded in 2016, the exchange now has a user base of 10 million and 2,600 employees worldwide. Today, Crypto.com announced it appointed Patrick Yoon as the new General Manager of South Korea.

According to the company, Patrick will enrich the Korean crypto scene with a verified track record in the Korean financial industry as he has played a key role in expanding the global influence of Visa’s partners extending from traditional finance companies to big tech and fintech players.

In addition, the Korean Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises and Startups’ ‘Inclusive Company’ project also recognized his ‘Go Global’ campaign to pro…

