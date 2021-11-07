Crypto, climate change and Facebook By Cointelegraph

Cointelegraph team members and leadership joined major media companies and tech figures this week at the three-day Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon.
The issues surrounding social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ:) were the focus for many at the largest tech conference in the world. The company has been the subject of intense media scrutiny following the release of internal documents by whistleblower Frances Haugen, in addition to its decision to enter the metaverse with its rebrand to Meta.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.